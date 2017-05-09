Paris police evacuate main train station

Armed police teams have carried out a large operation cordoning off and evacuating the main train station in the French capital, searching for several suspects, local media reported on Tuesday.

Armed Paris Police carried out the operation on Monday night at the Gare du Nord. Although the area is now gradually returning to normalcy, Efe news reported. The police operation took place one day after the presidential elections in France, which the centrist Emmanuel Macron won.

The Paris Police Prefecture announced on their Twitter account that the operation was aimed at carrying out some "verification" in that station. The Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) had been deployed and searches were carried out on a train from Valenciennes, northern France, for "persons wanted by the police," a source close to the investigation told the media.

Access to the Gare du Nord train and metro station was cut off by police with helmets and assault rifles around 11 p.m., who asked people to leave the area. Early Tuesday morning the Paris Police Prefecture announced on Twitter "End of the verifications, gradual return to normal". At the moment, detailed reasons for the police operation are still unknown.