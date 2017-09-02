Mumbai: Park visit with grandson turns man into kidnapper on social media



Chauhan with daughter Tanvi, grandson Dhruvit and son-in-law Kalpesh Davane. Pic/Hanif Patel

The benefits of social media may be numerous, but so are its disadvantages. The family of a Virar-based senior citizen learnt this the hard way recently, when pictures of him with his grandson, that projected him as a kidnapper, went viral on social media.



The message on WhatsApp that showed Anil Chauhan as the 'kidnapper' of his grandson

Some police officials from Virar police station who received it on WhatsApp began investigating and even called the suspect for questioning.

It was revealed during inquiry that the suspect was the grandfather of the child, and had taken him to a park, where seeing the man's dirty clothes and bearded face, some people felt he was a kidnapper.

According to sources the alleged 'suspect' is Anil Chauhan, 70, who stays at Ekvira Complex in Virar with his daughter and son-in-law.

Chauhan retired from the Indian Railways. His wife passed way a year back, and since he is depressed, he visits a garden with his grandson, said his 23-year-old daughter Tanvi Kalpesh Davane.

Overenthusiastic teens

Speaking to mid-day, she said, "On Thursday my father told me that two girls around 14 to 15-years-old took pictures of him in the garden while he was playing with Dhruvit. Around 10:30 PM an acquaintance received the viral message and informed us. My husband traced the person who sent this message by calling each number from which it was sent, and we came to know that it was a girl residing nearby."

"The girl's elder brother, Himanshu Thakur apologised for her mistake, and promised that he will publish in the newspapers that the viral message was false. But nothing has been done. Police also asked me to send a video saying the viral message is false, and the person who was blamed is my father, and the child is my son. I sent such a video to the police but they have also done nothing," claimed Tanvi.

Tanvi added that Chauhan is in shock and he even got his beard shaved. "We are disturbed. I love my father very much. If anything happens to him I won't spare anyone," she added.

Police speak

"We asked her to make a video and put it on social media so people will come to know the fact. We are trying to put it on social media. When she met us she did not say anything about lodging a complaint, but if she wants to do so, we will register it," said Sub Divisional Police Officer Jayant Bajbale from Virar.

The viral message

"Anyone who has seen this person inform the police. He has stolen a child from the Global City in Virar. Carry this message to more and more groups so people can be aware and the accused can be caught."