Parliament's Winter Session on the verge of washout

New Delhi: With only one day left, the Winter session of Parliament is on the verge of a washout as it failed to transact any business again yesterday due to the standoff between the government and Opposition over demonetisation, AgustaWestland scam and some other issues.

Even on the penultimate day yesterday, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha continued to witness deadlock that began with the start of the session on November 16 over the manner in which a debate should be held on demonetisation and related aspects.

Advani's comment

Cong and BJP sparred over LK Advani's fresh outburst on Parliament deadlock even as Rahul Gandhi said the veteran leader was "fighting for democratic values" within his party.

Shortly after an exasperated 89-year-old Advani gave vent to his anguish with his remark "I feel like resigning," the rival parties sparred over who should take the blame for the virtual washout of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Blaming the opposition for disruptions in Parliament, Information and Broadcasting Minister and senior BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu said the Congress was adopting "spit and run" tactics to divert attention from the real issues. "They tried to bring in the names of others also and now they are trying to bring the name of (Minister of State for Home Affairs) Kiren Rijiju. He is no way involved anywhere in this," Naidu argued defending his minister.

"According to these people some local people who supplied some material and worked with the sub contractor were asking for their payments, which were long hold due. So Rijiju just forwarded that letter," he clarified.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi took to twitter to latch on to Advani's remark to target the BJP. "Thank you Advani ji for fighting for democratic values within your party," tweeted Gandhi, who had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "autocratic".

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said Advani is "clearly berating his own party" and not Congress, as being "twisted" by BJP.

Work at least today

Advani vented his pain and anguish soon after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day amid trading of charges between the government and the opposition on smooth functioning of proceedings.



The veteran BJP parliamentarian, who remained seated in his front seat, first narrated his feelings to Union minister Smriti Irani, who in turn drew the attention of Home Minister Rajnath Singh standing nearby.



Advani was heard telling the Home Minister to convey to the Speaker that she should ensure the House runs today to have a discussion on note ban.