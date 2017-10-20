The fight against the construction of an underground Metro III tunnel in Girgaum, which might damage two Parsi shrines, has taken a new turn. Concerned activists, members of the Parsi community have teamed up with the Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) to take their grievance against the Metro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The joint move to tackle the Atash Behram controversy was decided upon after a meeting last week between structural engineer Jamshed Sukhadwalla, who has been leading the battle against the construction of the underground tunnel, and BPP chairman Yezdi Desai.



BPP chairman Yezdi Desai and engineer Jamshed Sukhadwalla

'Approach highest authority'

"We had a good meeting. After listening to Sukhadwalla and how no one was taking any heed of the concerns he had been voicing for so long, we decided to approach the highest authority of the country — the Prime Minister. We want to express our concerns about the Atash Behram to him and demonstrate how the building of the tunnel might affect its structure and destroy its sanctity," Desai told mid-day. Desai also pointed out: "There are only eight Atash Behrams in the world, out which four are in Mumbai. Making an Atash Behram now is nearly impossible because of the consecration process and gradation of the priests. They [priests] can consecrate the fire for an agiary, but not an Atash Behram — that is higher fire."



A graphical representation of how the tunnel will affect the shrines

No date yet

"I approached the BPP because temple trustees evaded me when I tried to get in touch with them," said Sukhadwalla. The BPP and Sukhadwalla are now in the process of drafting a presentation for the PM, expressing their concerns. However, no date for the meeting has been sought yet.

8 Total no. of Atash Behrams in the world

4 No. of Atash Behrams in Mumbai