The construction of the Metro III line in South Mumbai seems to be doing more harm than good. The proposed line is causing distress amidst the Parsi community, since it came to light that one of its underground tunnels is going to pass under Jagannath Sunkersett Road, on which two fire temples are located - Wadiaji Atash Behram and Anjuman Atash Behram. Community members feel the fires could be desecrated due to the line and the Bhikha Behram well could also be damaged.



On Friday afternoon, about 100 members of the community gathered first at the well, and then at the Wadia temple, staging a protest spearheaded by structural engineer Jamshed Sukhadwalla, 71, who first raised the red flag about Metro construction in Girgaum via an RTI query. Through the reply last month, it was found that the route will go under the Zoroastrian temples. According to Sukhadwalla, the construction of the underground tunnel will not only pose a threat to the structural stability of the well and cause it to run dry, it will also pass below the sacred sanctum housing the holy fires in the temples, thereby desecrating them.

An online petition addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has already garnered nearly 10,000 signatures, and demands that the route be changed, states: "...these holy fires are consecrated entities; living vibrant beings who are intermediaries between God and mankind...protecting humanity from great harm. To keep these holy entities safe from physical and spiritual pollution, they are segregated from the outside world by magnetic circuits which are drawn at the time of their enthronement; if these holy fires are defiled, the backlash from nature will not spare those responsible!" It further reads: "The Dadysett Agiary at Hutatma Chowk and the Bhikha Behram well near Azad Maidan are also in jeopardy on account of the project."

Yesterday people first visited the well and then the Wadia fire temple where the centre line of the tunnel will pass 3.5 metres under the premises of the temple's eastern wall. "This tunnel is going to pass below the sacred sanctum where the holy fire is housed. In our case, the fire has to be in direct contact with the earth in totality because there can't be any gap because then negativity will be introduced, thereby desecrating the fire," Sukhadwalla said.

"These (Metro) people were keeping everything under wraps and not disclosing specific details. After receiving an RTI response, it is clear that the alignment of the underground tunnel is skirting the area of the well and going around it," Sukhadwalla added.

"The problem with the tunnel is that is being dug 25 metres below the ground and when the boring takes place at this depth, there is a likelihood of cracks being formed on the strata of the well, which runs only seven metres below the ground. The water might seep out, since water, if it finds a lower level, will go there. So if a crack develops, maybe the structural damage caused to it (the well) won't be much, but chances are high that it will run dry. Metro authorities are doing nothing to safeguard this from happening; how will they conduct controlled blasting underground over such a large area that has so many structures overhead?" he said.

A Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) spokesperson however said the tunneling for Metro III is not directly below the well. "In fact, it's more than 15 m away in hard rock, and at more than 18 m depth from the nearest point of the well. Tunnelling in this area will be done by TBMs following globally practiced safe tunnelling method. All due precautions shall be taken during tunnel construction to safeguard the structure of the well and water in it."

"MMRC has already communicated the details and precautions to be undertaken by our agency to the management of the well few months back," he said.

The well was built in 1725 by Bhikha Behram, to thank the almighty for sparing his life after the Marathas who were at war with the Sultans of Gujarat, mistook him for a Muslim. He showed his sureh-kusti (holy cord) and was finally set free.

