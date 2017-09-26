Part of MHADA-owned four-storey building collapses in South Mumbai

Representational picture
On Monday evening, part of a MHADA-owned four-storey building at Warden Road collapsed. However, the Disaster Management Cell has declared it as a level I incident, in which no one was injured.
According to information available with the Cell, the incident happened around 7 pm, when portions of the second and third floor of the Habib Mansion near St Stephan Church at Cumballa Hill came off.
Officials from the Cell claimed that no one was trapped under the debris. Speaking to mid-day, an official said, "Immediately after the incident the fire brigade sent three fire engines to the spot. It has been declared as a minor incident."
