Party Poopers! In Ulhasnagar, authorities catch three defecating in the open



The UMC has been encouraging people to use public toilets

Since the city was declared open-defecation free last year, municipal authorities have been making efforts to encourage usage of public toilets, but party poopers won’t stop their habit of defecating in the open. The Ulhasnagar police fined three such men on Wednesday when they were found answering nature’s call outside the toilet.

A team made by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) consisting of UMC inspectors Vinod Keni and Eknath Pawar to track people indulging in open defecation found the men - Pappu Ghod (26) and Raju Pawar (27) - in an open ground opposite Chandani Law College.

A case was registered against the labourers at the Central police station in Ulhasnagar. “Pawar and Ghod were produced in court and released after they paid a fine of Rs 1,200,” said a UMC official. Similarly a 17-year-old boy too was caught by the team. While no case was registered against him, he was fined Rs 200 and released.

Rajendra Nimbalkar, UMC commissioner said that the campaign would go on for a month. “We want to make the city free of open defecation. We made public toilets available for people, but they continue doing the same [defecate in the open]. We are trying our best and make the city clean. Around eight to 10 teams have been formed to conduct the survey and book people.”

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has a similar program in place since the last year. It has formed eight teams in eight wards to conduct a daily survey. Any person caught is asked to pay a fine of R1,200. “If anyone is not able to pay the fine, he is handed over to the police and after being produced in court, asked to pay the fine,” said an official from NMMC.