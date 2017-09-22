Parvez Musharraf: Zardari responsible for killing his wife Benazir Bhutto

He also said the former prez gained the most from the assassination

Pakistan's former dictator Pervez Musharraf on Thursday claimed that Asif Ali Zardari was responsible for the killing of his wife Benazir Bhutto, saying the former president gained the most from the assassination of the country's first woman Prime Minister, media reports said.

The 54-year-old Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief and a two-time Prime Minister was killed along with more than 20 people in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh during an election campaign rally on December 27, 2007. Former president and army chief Gen Musharraf, who was last month declared a fugitive by an anti-terrorism court, which ordered seizure of his property in the Bhutto murder case, accused PPP co-chairman Zardari of "having the most to gain from Benazir Bhutto's murder" in a video posted on his official Facebook page.

"Asif Ali Zardari is responsible for the Bhutto family's demise and is involved in the deaths of Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto," he said in an address to the three Bhutto-Zardari children, the Bhutto family and the people of Sindh.

Kulsoom undergoes third surgery

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Pakistan's ousted PM Nawaz Sharif, has undergone a third surgery for her throat cancer at a London hospital. Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz visited the hospital and inquired about her health. Maryam appealed to the people of Pakistan to pray for her health.