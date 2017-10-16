The Konkan Railway on Monday said all the passengers who had taken ill after breakfast due to food poisoning on the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express have been discharged from the hospital.

The railway made arrangements for the transportation of all the passengers to Mumbai, an official of the Konkan Railway Corporation said.



Tejas Express. Representational Pic

Yesterday, 26 passengers on the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express from Goa fell ill after breakfast due to food poisoning, according to a senior official of the Konkan Railway.

The train was stopped at the Chiplun station in Maharashtra and all 26 passengers were admitted to the city's Life Care hospital. Konkan Railway Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta had said their condition was not serious.

"All the passengers who complained of nausea have been discharged from the Chiplun-based hospital. We provided accommodation to the passengers in different trains so that they could reach Mumbai today," Konkan Railway Corporation Limited's Public Relations Officer Girish Karandikar told PTI today.

"No patient was admitted in the ICU. They were taken to the hospital for some tests and observation and none of them was serious," Karandikar said.

Railway Ministry's spokesperson Anil Saxena had yesterday said a showcause notice had been served to the catering contractor and "strict action is contemplated" if he is found guilty.

"An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause. The kitchen, where the food was prepared, was inspected by the Madgaon area officer after the incident and samples, including soup sachets, have been taken for testing," he said.

Tejas Express, one of the premium trains of the Indian Railways, connects Mumbai with Karmali.