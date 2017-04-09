Pastor in Uttar Pradesh: Cops got on the altar, took away the Bible

Day after Yogi Adityanath's Hindu Vahini disrupted a church session over conversion allegations, Maharajganj pastor speaks about the incident
Maharajganj (UP): Day after cops halted church proceedings in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh following allegations by the right-wing Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) that religious conversions were taking place, Pastor Yohannan Adam of the church alleged on Saturday that cops took away a copy of their Bible from the altar.
Over 150 people, including 10 American tourists, were attending prayers at the church.
Incidentally, Yogi Adityanath, who is now the UP Chief Minister, set up the youth brigade in 2002. Police sources said, HYV had filed a complaint against pastor Adam on Friday accusing him of converting Hindus to Christianity, a charge the pastor denied.
Pastor Adam said, "The charges are absolutely baseless. People were attending a prayer meeting voluntarily. Policemen got on the altar and took away the Bible."
The US tourists, including a few women, were let off after cops checked their documents. A US embassy spokesperson said, "We are aware of the report. The protection of American citizens overseas is our highest priority." The spokesperson didn't elaborate due to "privacy concerns".
Ready to go to jail for Ram Temple: Uma
Lucknow: Union Minister Uma Bharti said she was ready to go to jail for Ram temple. "Ram temple is a matter of belief for me and I have immense pride in it... if I have to go to jail for it I will go, if I have to hang myself for it, I will do it."
'Narrow minded people refusing National Song'
Lucknow: Amid the row over Vande Mataram, Yogi Adityanath hit out at those refusing to sing the National Song saying, "We want this country to move ahead in the 21st century and the matter of dispute is should we sing Vande Mataram or not. We have to overcome this narrow mindedness."
