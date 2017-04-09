Pastor in Uttar Pradesh: Cops got on the altar, took away the Bible

Maharajganj (UP): Day after cops halted church proceedings in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh following allegations by the right-wing Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) that religious conversions were taking place, Pastor Yohannan Adam of the church alleged on Saturday that cops took away a copy of their Bible from the altar.

Over 150 people, including 10 American tou­rists, were attending prayers at the church.

Incidentally, Yogi Adityanath, who is now the UP Chief Minister, set up the youth brigade in 2002. Police sources said, HYV had filed a complaint against pastor Adam on Friday accusing him of converting Hindus to Christianity, a charge the pastor denied.

Pastor Adam said, "The charges are absolutely baseless. People were attending a prayer meeting voluntarily. Policemen got on the altar and took away the Bible."

The US tourists, including a few women, were let off after cops checked their documents. A US embassy spokesperson said, "We are aware of the report. The protection of American citizens overseas is our highest priority." The spok­esperson didn't elaborate due to "privacy concerns".