E-paper

Pastor in Uttar Pradesh: Cops got on the altar, took away the Bible

By Agencies | Posted 2 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Day after Yogi Adityanath's Hindu Vahini disrupted a church session over conversion allegations, Maharajganj pastor speaks about the incident

Yogi Adityanath

Maharajganj (UP): Day after cops halted church proceedings in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh following allegations by the right-wing Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) that religious conversions were taking place, Pastor Yohannan Adam of the church alleged on Saturday that cops took away a copy of their Bible from the altar.

Over 150 people, including 10 American tou­rists, were attending prayers at the church.

Incidentally, Yogi Adityanath, who is now the UP Chief Minister, set up the youth brigade in 2002. Police sources said, HYV had filed a complaint against pastor Adam on Friday accusing him of converting Hindus to Christianity, a charge the pastor denied.

Pastor Adam said, "The charges are absolutely baseless. People were attending a prayer meeting voluntarily. Policemen got on the altar and took away the Bible."

The US tourists, including a few women, were let off after cops checked their documents. A US embassy spokesperson said, "We are aware of the report. The protection of American citizens overseas is our highest priority." The spok­esperson didn't elaborate due to "privacy concerns".

Ready to go to jail for Ram Temple: Uma 
Lucknow: Union Minister Uma Bharti said she was ready to go to jail for Ram tem­ple. "Ram temple is a matter of belief for me and I have immense pride in it... if I have to go to jail for it I will go, if I have to hang myself for it, I will do it."

'Narrow minded people refusing National Song'
Lucknow: Amid the row over Vande Mataram, Yogi Aditya­na­th hit out at those refusing to sing the National Song say­ing, "We want this country to move ahead in the 21st centu­ry and the matter of dispute is should we sing Van­de Matar­am or not. We have to overco­me this narrow mindedness."

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply