Pathankot attack martyr Kulwant Singh's brother, sister-in-law thrashed



A video grab shows Kulwinder Kaur dragged by her hair. Pic tweeted by ANI news

Pathankot terror attack martyr Kulwant Singh's younger brother and his wife were allegedly thrashed by a travel agent and his accomplices over a monetary dispute, the police said yesterday.

Hardip Singh and his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, were beaten up outside a shop on May 13 and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The dispute arose after Hardip gave Rs 9 lakh to a travel agent, Gurnam Singh, to send him abroad, Gurdaspur Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar said. After Gurnam failed to send him abroad, the family demanded that the money be returned. The agent gave them Rs 5 lakh and promised to return the balance, the police said.

When he failed to honour his promise, Hardip and his wife decided to lodge a police complaint. On May 13, Hardip and his wife were on their way to a police station when Gurnam's family members appeared and they allegedly thrashed them.

A case has been registered against 11 persons, including Gurnam, under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said. However, the family of the travel agent was absconding, the police said.