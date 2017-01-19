Patient's kin attack KEM doc 'doing his job'

Unhappy with the line of treatment being given to their family member, relatives of a patient attacked a doctor at KEM Hospital. The incident took place in the early hours today.

According to the Bhoiwada police, 74-year-old Ishwarilal Arya, a resident of Bhayandar, was suffering from constipation since the last two days and had been admitted to a local hospital. However, following advice from the doctors there, the family brought him to KEM Hospital in a private ambulance around 3 am today morning.

After arriving at the hospital, Ishwarilal was taken to the emergency ward, where Dr A Abdul enquired about the nature of his problem. He also asked why the patient had been shifted from the local hospital to KEM in the middle of the night. This upset the relatives.

Matters escalated when Dr Abdul tried inserting a tube into his nose. An anxious Ishwarilal refused the tube, and started throwing up blood soon after. The family told the doctor to go gentle on him, but was asked to keep away, which led to an argument. "He forcibly tried to shove a tube into his nose, even though he didn't want it," said Abhijeet, Ishwarilal's grandson.

Angry relatives then started abusing the doctor. The situation worsened when one of the male relatives held him by the collar. A chaotic situation prevailed at the hospital till a patrolling van of the Bhoiwada police arrived 20 minutes later and assured the relatives of prompt action.

Dr Abdul said, "I was just doing my job."