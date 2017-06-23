Patient with severe burns treated using stem cell therapy in Mumbai

Representational picture



Raising hopes of new and less painful treatment for burn injuries, a 26-year-old patient with Grade 2 burn injuries was successfully treated using stem cell therapy at a city-based hospital, doctors said on Thursday.

Anand Tiwari suffered burns after accidentally falling in a boiler unit while at work. He sustained Grade 2 and early Grade 3 burns in all parts of the body below his neck.

When admitted to the city based StemRx Bioscience Solutions hospital, he had severe burning sensation and pain all over the body. Blisters and swellings were noticed in many areas of his chest and limbs.

According to doctors, after initial care and stabilisation of the patient, for treatment of burns, a treatment protocol was prepared by Pradeep Mahajan, a regenerative medicine researcher at Stemrx Bioscience Solutions Hospital.

Explaining the treatment procedure, Mahajan said: "This involved the use of growth factors and fibroblasts and collagen based gel. These biological agents stimulate natural healing mechanisms in the body."

"The advantage of these growth factors is that they can be obtained from the patients' own body and hence are safe and effective. Additionally, unlike conventional treatment options, biological agents promote faster recovery," he said.

Under the stem cell therapy, the treatment process has to be repeated continuously so as to get rid of the problem completely and accordingly the procedure was performed.

"During the entire treatment, the patient was not given any closed dressing. He also underwent blood and supplementary fluid transfusion as required to maintain systemic homeostasis," said Mahajan.

He said that changes in the patient were observed as early as two-three days after the initiation of therapy. Drying of superficial burns began and swelling started reducing.

"Gradually, dry crusts started peeling and by the end of the third week, initial healing of most areas was complete. There was no odour or oozing from any wound and he did not complain of pain or burning sensation anymore.

"After a month-long treatment, healthy skin formation is being observed and further healing is progressing at an impressive rate," said Mahajan, adding that in treatment through conventional modalities, it takes more than eight weeks for healing to happen and further several months for patient to be able to regain joint and facial movements.