Mumbai: Pay four times more for parking in SoBo from today

After a year-long delay, the BMC will now start charging as per the new rates of their controversial parking policy in A-Ward (CST, Churchgate, Fort). From today, motorists will have to pay four times more than the existing rates. The new rates have been introduced in 18 parking lots in the Colaba and Fort area.

Earlier, four wheelers were charged Rs 15 for an hour, but now they will have to pay Rs 60 per hour. BMC first introduced the policy in 2015, according to which the area near residential buildings will be charged for parking. The new charges will be imposed in parking lots like the Flora Fountain, Crawford Market, MG Road near the museum, Regal Cinema, Eros Cinema and Bombay Hospital.

After complaints of overcharging at seven locations, they will now be run by newly appointed contractors. BMC-appointed labour will run the lots at the remaining 11 locations. A senior civic official said, "In the next two months, we'll be able to implement the policy in other parts of the city."