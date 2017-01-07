Pay more for your driving licence from today

The Union Road Transport Ministry has amended the Central Motor Vehicle Act on December 29, and increased the fee for a learner’s licence, a permanent one or even that of registering new vehicle. The new costs will be implemented at RTOs from today.

Sources said that the Transport Commissioner’s Office has been informed about the fee increase yesterday and RTOS have been directed to recover the difference (From December 29 to January 6) from vehicle owners and driving licence holders from the date new fees are imposed.