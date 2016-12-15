Pay property tax or ward goes down the drain

Ulhasnagar municipal body won’t pick up garbage or provide other civic facilities in wards where property tax collection is less than 60 per cent



Rajendra Nimbalkar

Ulhasnagar residents, who default on property tax payment are likely to put their wards at risk. In an effort to get people to pay their taxes on time, Rajendra Nimbalkar, civic chief of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has ordered his staff to not carry out any civic amenities work in wards where the property tax collection is less than 60 per cent.

Nimbalkar had relayed the instruction to all the 78 corporators, MLAs and heads of the UMC department, late last month. “We will not propose any civic amenities work if the tax collection is poor,” Nimbalkar said. The ruling, he said, would help the civic body in two ways. “First, it will stop unwanted expenditure in areas where citizens do not pay property tax. Secondly, it will encourage citizens to pay their tax on time,” added Nimbalkar.

Around 2 lakh UMC-owned properties owe a tax of Rs 100 crore for this year. “We have only collected 40 per cent of the amount till now,” confirmed Yuvraj Badane, assistant municipal commissioner and PRO of the UMC.

“We will not carry out nullah cleaning or any such work, if the wards don’t pay up. Our main motive is to do good for the city,” added Nimbalkar.