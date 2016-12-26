Paytm launches 100-member merchant helpdesk

New Delhi: Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Monday announced a 100-member 'merchant helpdesk', announcing that it will invest Rs 50 crore towards educating merchants on digital payments across the country.

The helpdesk will educate users about why the delay in transfer in a few cases, which happens due to the banking systems that are going through stress owing to load spikes or may not respond due to downtime or network fluctuation at the their end.

"It is our utmost priority to educate our partners who accept payments using Paytm," said Sudhanshu Gupta, Vice President of Paytm, in a statement.

The company has also launched a toll-free number 1800 1800 1234 that helps non-smartphone and non-internet users to pay or receive money using Paytm.