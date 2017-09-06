PCI seeks report from Karnataka government on Gauri Lankesh's murder

The Press Council of India (PCI) today expressed "concern" over the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh and asked Karnataka government for a detailed report on the incident.
The Kannada journalist-activist, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence last night.
"PCI has noted with great concern the murder of Gauri Lankesh... the Press Council has taken suo motu ognizance of the incident and is issuing notice to the state government for its detailed report," it said in a statement.
It said the governments should ensure safety of the journalists and take timely preventive and remedial actions.
0 Comments