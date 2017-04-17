PDP worker killed, 2 injured in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Terrorists have killed a ruling Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) worker and injured two others in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Police said terrorists barged into the house of Bashir Ahmad Dar (45), in Rajpora area late Saturday evening. "Terrorists fired indiscriminately after barging into the house of Bashir Ahmad Dar in Rajpora. He succumbed to injuries while another person was injured in the incident.

"Terrorists had earlier fired at another person identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar near the local bus stand. Altaf sustained a bullet injury in his leg," police said. They were reportedly workers of the ruling PDP.

Army chief meets NSA

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat yesterday apprised National Security Advisor Ajit Doval of the security situation in Kashmir, amidst growing outrage there over the controversial "human shield" video.