Peepli Live co-director Mahmood Farooqui acquitted: Chronology of the rape case

Following is the chronology of events in the case in which Delhi High Court on Monday acquitted co-director of Bollywood movie 'Peepli Live' Mahmood Farooqui, in a rape case of a 30-year-old American researcher in March 2015.

Mahmood Farooqui. Pic/YouTube

*Jun 20, 2015: Bollywood movie 'Peepli Live' co-director Mahmood Farooqui arrested for allegedly raping an American researcher.

*Jul 29: Police files charge sheet against Farooqui for alleged offence punishable under sections 376 (rape) of IPC.

*Aug 9: Rape case against Farooqui sent to sessions court.

*Aug 20: Farooqui moves court seeking bail.

*Aug 25: Researcher tells court that a drunk Farooqui forced himself upon her after inviting her for dinner at his residence.

*Aug 27: Cops oppose Farooqui's bail plea, say it is a heinous crime.

*Sep 2: Court frames rape charges against Farooqui.

*Sep 9: Court starts day-to-day trial in rape case against Farooqui.

*Sep 16: US researcher appears in court; reiterates allegations against Farooqui during in-camera proceedings.

*Oct 15: Court grants interim bail of 15 days to Farooqui, directs him not to leave capital without its permission.

*Jan 14, 2016: Court commences hearing final arguments. Police tells court that US woman's testimony nails Farooqui in rape case.

*Jan 21: Prosecution concludes final arguments.

*May 30: Court reserves the judgement in the case.

*July 30: Court convicts Farooqui for the offence of rape.

*Aug 4: Court awards seven-year jail term to Farooqui.

*Oct 3: Farooqui moves HC challenging trial court order on conviction and sentence.

*Sep 1: HC reserves judgement.

*Sep 25: HC acquits Farooqui, sets aside the trial court order awarding him seven years jail term.