Penguins not out yet at Byculla zoo but selfie point ready

Even as Byculla Zoo alias Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan is far from ready to showcase its Humboldt penguins, a new flower display appears to have struck a chord with its visitors, especially children. This year’s annual flower exhibition, between January 13 and 15 saw some of the most iconic faces from the cartoon world wooing children with important social messages.

The civic body’s garden department had modelled the flowers to look like Doremon, Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, among others, while promoting social causes like save the girl child and nature.

Apart from that, civic authorities also constructed a selfie point with replicas of the soon-to-be-showcased penguins at the entrance of the zoo. Authorities said that the penguins would be displayed by end of this month.

Speaking about the initiative, Jeetendra Pardeshi, superintendent of the garden department at the BMC said, “This year’s exhibition got a huge response from citizens. The cartoon characters made of flowers were the main attraction. Also, since selfies have become so popular among the young generation, we decided to create a selfie point.”

He added, “The idea behind having social messages along with the exhibits was to make children more aware of their surroundings.”

A wooden train with flowers, representing the Central Railway head office, and a Disney Castle were the other few attractions at the exhibition.

Vipin Sonkar (31), marketing professional, who visited the exhibition praised the corporation for its efforts. “My five-year-old daughter loved the exhibition,” he said.