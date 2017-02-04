Penniless Bangladeshi tries to get deported

He had crossed the border to India 15 years ago, but had no money to return

Fifteen years ago, he came to India in search of work, but what this 62-year-old Bangladeshi did not know was that this decision would eventually leave him penniless. Left with no money to even return home, Jahangir Alam Yasin Sheikh decided to get himself deported.

He hatched a plan and revealed his identity to a police informer, who tipped off the cops. Cuffe Parade ATC officers nabbed him from the Backbay bus depot. He was produced in court and later remanded to judicial custody for seven days.

The police informer told Senior Inspector Rashmi Jadhav that Jahangir was living in a shanty at

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar and he had come to India 15 years ago. Thereafter, Jadhav gave orders for his arrest.

An officer from the Cuffe Parade police station said, "The informer had told us that Jahangir visits the Backbay bus depot in the evening. We arrested him from the area around 6.20 pm on Thursday. He failed to produce any documents to prove his identity."

After conducting a medical examination, he was again questioned by the cops. "Jahangir told us that when he came to India 15 years back, he started working as a daily wager.

After the demonetisation drive, things, he had difficulty in finding work. Hence he decided to get himself deported," added the officer. Another officer said, "Jahangir is desperate to return to Bangladesh as he has no money left."