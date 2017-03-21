People and not EVMs should choose representatives: Mayawati

Mayawati. Pic/PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday alleged in the Rajya Sabha that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with in the just concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"Representatives should be of people's choice and not that of EVMs," she said, raising the issue during Zero Hour.

"Democracy is being murdered," she said.

Members from the treasury benches opposed and shouted against her. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "People's mandate should be honoured."

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien tried to pacify her, saying that the matter on electoral reforms was scheduled for discussion on Wednesday and the issue can be then discussed.

Kurien also assured the Congress' Digvijay Singh that his demand for a discussion on the conduct of Goa Governor Mridula Sinha was "being examined seriously".

The Deputy Chairman said: "It is under serious consideration. You need not worry."

Digvijay Singh, who submitted a substantive motion on the issue, has been demanding a discussion for the past three days.