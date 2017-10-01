Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that people living along the China border were the country’s "strategic assets", and directed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to ensure that they did not migrate as this would put India’s security at risk. "People living along the India-China border should not be made to migrate at any cost. They are our strategic assets. They should be given more importance. The day they will migrate that will not be good for our border security," he said.



Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat performs worship of arms during his visit to ITBP Border Out Post (BoP), in Badrinath on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The minister asked the border force to hold special camps to help the locals and assist them in redressing their problems. The minister, on the third day of his tour of the areas, travelled to the high-altitude border out posts (BoPs) of the ITBP in Lapthal and Rimkhim by helicopter.