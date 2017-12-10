Personal safety last on soldier's mind: Param Vir Chakra awardee YS Yadav

Even when death is certain, personal safety is the last on a soldier's mind. Security of the nation and its citizens remains paramount, Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee Y S Yadav has said

Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav was recruited to 18 Grenadiers two decades back and was just 19 years old when he fought the Kargil war in 1999. Yadav, who was here to attend the country's first Military Literature Festival, said he was part of the commando platoon 'Ghatak', tasked with capturing strategic bunkers on Tiger Hill.

"We were a group of seven to climb Tiger Hill on July 4 (1999). It was a 90-degree climb. We were surrounded by death from all sides, we knew we were going to die, but we were determined to inflict maximum casualties and we kept moving forward with this spirit," he said. Despite having taken 12 bullet shots from the enemy fire, Yadav said he bluffed them and killed five of their soldiers despite being seriously wounded. "I had sustained 12 bullet wounds on my arms and legs. An enemy soldier also took aim at my chest and fired a bullet, but it ricocheted off the R5 coins in my pocket," Yadav said. "God kept me alive so that I could share tales of valour of six of my fellow colleagues who were sadly martyred," he said.