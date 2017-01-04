Pet lover spends thousands on clothes for her seven dogs



Representational pic

London: A style-concious woman in Scotland has spent thousands of pounds to make sure each of her seven dogs has their own individual style and wardrobe.

Fiona Gordon, 31, who looks after Floee, Mya, Hamish, Angus, Theo, Ellie and Isla full time, has an obsession with canine fashion.

"It started in 2003 with my first one, Bella who was born with a heart condition," Gordon said.

"She was very small at only 4lb and when outside she would be shivering and clearly feeling the cold, so I bought her a little jumper and coat to keep her warm."

She orders specially made outfits for her seven dogs. Each of Fiona Gordon's Maltese dogs has an individual style and a wardrobe, Express Newspaper reported.

All the clothes are made to size and ordered from the US.

With prices ranging from 5 pounds for a T-shirt to 45 pounds for a handmade dress, Fiona has lost count of how much she has spent.

"It has cost absolutely thousands over the years.

They are happy, well cared for and well fed. They love it. If they don't want something on, they take it off," she said.