PETA activists wearing bikinis, animal masks, protest at Berlin Fashion Week

Activists from the animal welfare organisation PETA held protests at the Berlin Fashion Week (pictured above and below). They were clad in bikinis, wearing animal masks and holding signs which read, "Fashion Victim: Killed For Leather", "Fashion Victim: Killed For Fur", #Fashion Victim: Killed For Wool", among other things.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, commonly abbreviated as PETA, is an American animal rights organization, with branches worldwide.

A nonprofit corporation with 300 employees, which claims that it has 3 million members and supporters (5 million in total) makes it the largest animal rights group in the world.

PETA's official slogan is, "animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way."