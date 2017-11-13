PETA wants swift implementation of HC order banning horse carriage rides in Mumbai

Following the death of a six-year-old girl, who fell off a horse at Cooperage's Kala Ghoda Garden last week, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has written to the BMC chief and the police commissioner of Mumbai requesting that they urgently implement the 2015 and 2017 orders of the Bombay High Court, banning horse carriage rides in the city.





Representational Pic

Further, PETA has requested the enforcement of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, which requires the seizure of horses from unlicensed stables and those being used illegally for joy rides in Mumbai. It has also offered to rehabilitate these horses to a sanctuary.

"These malnourished, overworked, and exhausted horses are highly vulnerable to accidents. When they are forced to offer joy rides, both, they and their riders are placed in immense danger," said Dr Manilal Valliyate, equine veterinarian and CEO of PETA India. "The BMC and the Mumbai police must ensure that these horses are protected from suffering and that the public is protected from traffic accidents."