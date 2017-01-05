Peter Mukerjea: CBI pursuing an agenda to defame me



Peter Mukerjea

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested in the murder case of his stepdaughter Sheena Bora, yesterday told a special court here that the CBI was trying to malign his image.

Peter’s lawyer, Mihir Gheewala, argued on the framing of charges. Special judge for CBI cases, HS Mahajan, is likely to frame the charges in the case on January 17.

Gheewala alleged that the CBI wanted to malign Peter’s image. Charges of attempt to murder, cheating and forgery were not made out against Peter, he said. The chargesheet said there was also an attempt to kill Sheena’s brother, Mikhail, but Peter was not in the country at the time, he added. The CBI was pursuing an “agenda” to defame Mukerjea, he alleged.

Advocates Niranjan Mundergi and Shreyansh Mithare, appearing for Indrani’s former husband, Sanjeev Khanna, said Section 66A of the IT Act had been quashed, but the CBI still pressed it.