Peter Mukerjea: Indrani using media in a 'systematic attempt to create prejudice'

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, yesterday told the court that his wife and key accused, Indrani Mukherjea, was trying to mislead the court and creating "adverse publicity". Peter, through his lawyer Shrikant Shivde, was arguing on an application moved by Indrani, accusing Peter of playing a role in Sheena's disappearance. Shivde told the court that the application did not connect with the prayer of Indrani who had sought call data records (CDR) of Peter.



"She is using the media and misleading the court," Shivde told the court, adding that she was creating media publicity for creating a "wrong perception" by portraying herself as a victim. Shivde argued that if Indrani had a strong reason to believe it (that Peter has any role in Sheena's disappearance), she should have said it to the police during investigation. Peter's lawyer argued that there was no basis for these allegations other than getting media publicity. He added that there was a systematic attempt to create prejudice.

"Indrani is creating an atmosphere, which will prejudice the trial by making allegations against witness (Indrani's former driver Shyam Rai who turned approver) and accused (Peter). It is contradictory to the prosecution's case, we will prove that during the trial," Shivde said. "She is drawing a further strategy to distort the trial," he said and added that the application moved by Indrani was exculpatory i.e. evidence favourable to the defendant in a criminal trial that exonerates or tends to exonerate the defendant of guilt.

