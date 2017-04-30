Petrol pump racket busted in Uttar Pradesh, 23 held

When petrol can be stolen, EVMs can be faulty too, says fomer chief minister Akhilesh Yadav



A petrol pump in Lucknow that was sealed after STF officials found an electronic chip here, which was used for fuel theft. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: The Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police has arrested 23 people for using chips in petrol pumps to dupe people buying fuel, an official said on Saturday.

Seven petrol pumps in the state capital have also been sealed. The arrested persons include nine petrol pump owners, nine managers, four employees and an electrician.

After consumers complained about alleged malpractices at certain fuel stations, DGP Sulkhan Singh handed over the probe to the STF, an elite force to take on organised crime. "The probe revealed a huge racket after which these arrests were made," an official said.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday questioned the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) after cops found the chip-like device used in stealing petrol.

"When petrol can be stolen with the help of a remote through a chip, without any internet connection, then EVMs too. Need to stop the wrong use of technology," he tweeted.