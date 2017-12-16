Phase I of Nerul-Belapur-Uran rail line to open up in March

The line will not only connect the proposed Navi Mumbai airport to CST, but will also help commuters to reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

In a step to provide train connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai airport, the first phase of the suburban line between Nerul and Uran would be made operational by March 2018. On Friday, the Central Railway (CR) authorities said that the 12-km stretch of the 27-km line would directly link Mumbai CSMT-Uran and Panvel-Uran sections. Confirming the development, SK Jain, divisional railway manager, said that the CR would conduct major work related to linking the new tracks to the existing ones for three days this month.



Work to link the new tracks to the existing ones will be carried out for three days this month



According to sources, once the line is ready, commuters from CST would be able to reach Uran within one-and-half-hours. The existing freight line to Uran is about 95.10 kms, but the new line will take a shorter route and cut down the distance by almost half. The new suburban line will not only help those going to the airport, but will also provide connectivity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. “It will connect the existing Harbour line at two points. One arm of the line will go towards Nerul and the other towards Belapur. Both of them will converge at a station named Kile, about 3 kms from both Nerul and Belapur. The straight double line will continue till Uran,” said Jain.



Sources further mentioned that this line was being developed in addition to the proposed fast corridor on the Harbour line planned by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, along with the state government. The CST-Uran railway project is being done on a cost-sharing basis by the state government and CIDCO.