Phase-V in UP polls today: Flag march in sensitive areas



People wait to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Assembly polls for Uttar Pradesh, in Noida

Lucknow: Central forces yesterday conducted a flag march in sensitive areas close to the Terai region in Nepal's foothills which go to polls today along with parts of eastern UP, with all eyes on the Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough Amethi.

51 Assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, five of which border Nepal, will go to polls in the fifth phase.

Prominent contestants in this phase include controversial minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati (SP), who will be facing Amita Singh (Congress) and Garima Singh (BJP) in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi.

Amita is the wife of Congress leader Sanjay Singh, while Garima is his estranged spouse, making it a "rani versus rani" contest.