Philadelphia bars seeking pay history

Philadelphia: Despite a threat from cable giant Comcast of legal action, Philadelphia has banned employers from asking potential hires to provide their salary history, a move expected to close the wage gap between men and women.

The bill's supporters contend that since women have historically been paid less than men, the practice of asking for a salary history can help perpetuate a cycle of lower salaries for women throughout their careers.

The inspiration came from Massachusetts, which signed a pay equity bill into law last summer.