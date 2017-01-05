Philippines jolted by biggest prison break



Prison officials inspect the fence of the jail from where the inmates escaped, in Kidapawan. Pic/AFP

Kidapawan (Philippines): More than 150 inmates of a southern Philippine jail escaped when suspected Muslim rebels stormed the dilapidated facility in a pre-dawn raid yesterday, killing one guard, authorities said.

It was the biggest prison escape in the past decade at North Cotabato District Jail.

A two-hour-long fight broke out when over 100 armed men attacked the jail in Kidapawan city around 1 am (10.30 pm). At least 158 prisoners escaped. It was unclear how many of those were linked to the attackers.

The attackers are believed to be a breakaway faction of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Six persons were killed in the manhunt launched thereafter.