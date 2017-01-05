Philippines jolted by biggest prison break

158 inmates flee as suspected Muslim rebels storm facility
Prison officials inspect the fence of the jail from where the inmates escaped, in Kidapawan. Pic/AFP
Kidapawan (Philippines): More than 150 inmates of a southern Philippine jail escaped when suspected Muslim rebels stormed the dilapidated facility in a pre-dawn raid yesterday, killing one guard, authorities said.
It was the biggest prison escape in the past decade at North Cotabato District Jail.
A two-hour-long fight broke out when over 100 armed men attacked the jail in Kidapawan city around 1 am (10.30 pm). At least 158 prisoners escaped. It was unclear how many of those were linked to the attackers.
The attackers are believed to be a breakaway faction of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
Six persons were killed in the manhunt launched thereafter.
Its daring jailbreaks
2007: Over 40 inmates flee when three bomb-makers are rescued by guerrillas
2011: Another group of bomb-makers escapes
August 2016: Muslim extremists supporting the IS frees eight detainees and 15 other inmates at a jail in Marawi
1,511
No. of inmates housed in the jail
