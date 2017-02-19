Photo: Cabbage harvested aboard ISS

Washington: Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have harvested the first crop of Chinese cabbage after spending nearly a month tending to the leafy greens, NASA said.
While the space station crew will get to eat some of the Tokyo Bekana Chinese cabbage harvested by astronaut Peggy Whitson, the rest is being saved for scientific study back at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre.
This is the fifth crop grown aboard ISS.
