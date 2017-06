Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A child rests on sacks of vegetables at the Dadar market as farmers' strike over loan waivers entered the second day on Friday.

Every day, 500 trucks and tempos laden with vegetables and fruits arrive at the APMC market in Navi Mumbai, but the strike has hit the supply of milk and vegetables.

On Friday, only 18-20 tempos/trucks were seen at the APMC market. With the shortage of supply, prices have shot up.