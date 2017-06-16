Photo: This newborn baby's 'swag' pose goes viral

A newborn baby's 'first look' went viral on social media with Twitterati creating funny memes to celebrate his 'swag'





Does this cool pose of the newborn kid make you think of the dialogue in '3 Idiots', "mera beta engineer banega"? ROFL! The baby’s 'swag' pose just after an hour after being birth caught the attention of Twitterati.

The baby's 'first look' went viral with many creating funny memes to celebrate his 'swag'.

Here are some of the best reactions Twitterati shared on the micro-blogging site:

When you are just born and your parents already started to ask about your plans. pic.twitter.com/b82S4cG9OL — R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 11, 2017

Rare picture of Rajinikanth right after he was born. pic.twitter.com/CVncC6nlNA

And parents have already started making career plans

When the father says "yeh engineer banega " after the baby is born pic.twitter.com/FMydRj4PTU — nin (@NautankiNinja) June 12, 2017

But the kid tell his parents 'just chill'

And he gives a smart cool look in front of his crush

Me- * Slips in front my crush *

Crush- Are you okay ?

Me- pic.twitter.com/TE4FNea3XJ — Hunà¤à¤°à¤° â (@nickhunterr) June 12, 2017