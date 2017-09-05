Photo of 70s models - Protima Bedi, Nandini Sen featured in 'Light works'

"Modelling those days was one big happy family with all the drama that goes with it. A time of innocence. A sweetness none of us will ever forget," says actress and former model Nandini Sen, about this photograph featured in 'Light Works', a retrospective of ace photographer Jitendra Arya's work currently on at the NGMA.

"It was shot in Arya's studio for a Yugoslavian textile show in 1977," she said, adding, "Shanti Chopra coordinated it all with the gajras and bindis." Featuring the top models of the era, Veena Prakash, Kalpana Iyer, the late Protima Bedi and Sen herself, it captures the tantalising innocence of an era before professional make-up artists, fashion designers, personal stylists and hashtags.

"We had spent the night at Protima's before our flight to Belgrade. She was the most loving, generous, warm and always outrageously her own person, living by her own rules," she said, adding, " Looking at it, I am reminded of Simon and Garfunkel's 'Old Friends'. Time it was and what a time it was a time of innocence…"