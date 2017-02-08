E-paper

Photo of teddy sitting 'seductively' at a store in Florida is amusing

A shopper at a Florida store recently snapped a photo of a teddy sitting in a 'seductive'pose in the frozen food aisle, which has gone viral.

Jason Wojciechowski posted the picture on Twitter. "Who put a seductive bear in the frozen aisle this is madness,” he wrote. Hereceived hundreds of tweets with people reporting where they had last seen the soft toy.

When asked if he planned to buy some of the nearby ice cream that was on sale, Wojciechowski replied that he was "not getting near that come-hither grizzly."

After the photo went on to be retweeted, another Twitter user tweeted the same picture of the same place. He said, ""Dude, u and I shop at the same market. Here is a pic I took last night."

