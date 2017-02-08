Photo of teddy sitting 'seductively' at a store in Florida is amusing

Sexy teddy. Pic/Twitter

A shopper at a Florida store recently snapped a photo of a teddy sitting in a 'seductive'pose in the frozen food aisle, which has gone viral.

Jason Wojciechowski posted the picture on Twitter. "Who put a seductive bear in the frozen aisle this is madness,” he wrote. Hereceived hundreds of tweets with people reporting where they had last seen the soft toy.

WHO PUT A SEDUCTIVE BEAR IN THE FROZEN AISLE THIS IS MADNESS pic.twitter.com/aIer47rIMG — Jason Wojciechowski (@jlwoj) January 31, 2017

When asked if he planned to buy some of the nearby ice cream that was on sale, Wojciechowski replied that he was "not getting near that come-hither grizzly."

After the photo went on to be retweeted, another Twitter user tweeted the same picture of the same place. He said, ""Dude, u and I shop at the same market. Here is a pic I took last night."