Photo of teddy sitting 'seductively' at a store in Florida is amusing

Sexy teddy. Pic/Twitter
A shopper at a Florida store recently snapped a photo of a teddy sitting in a 'seductive'pose in the frozen food aisle, which has gone viral.
Jason Wojciechowski posted the picture on Twitter. "Who put a seductive bear in the frozen aisle this is madness,” he wrote. Hereceived hundreds of tweets with people reporting where they had last seen the soft toy.
WHO PUT A SEDUCTIVE BEAR IN THE FROZEN AISLE THIS IS MADNESS pic.twitter.com/aIer47rIMG— Jason Wojciechowski (@jlwoj) January 31, 2017
When asked if he planned to buy some of the nearby ice cream that was on sale, Wojciechowski replied that he was "not getting near that come-hither grizzly."
After the photo went on to be retweeted, another Twitter user tweeted the same picture of the same place. He said, ""Dude, u and I shop at the same market. Here is a pic I took last night."
@jlwoj Dude, u and I shop at the same market. Here is a pic I took last night pic.twitter.com/9QSB5iIQqZ— Ginger (@judge_tim) January 31, 2017
Photos: Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon at Mumbai airport
Spotted: Malaika Arora buying strawberries in Bandra
Birthday special: 35 photos of Azharuddin through the years
Photos: Mandira Bedi, Madhoo at Suniel and Mana Shetty's exhibition
Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Sonali Kulkarni, Yuvraj Singh at awards in Mumbai
0 Comments