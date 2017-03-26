Photographer captures world's glacier melt



A boy touches one of the photos displayed during the 'Extreme Ice' exhibit by US photographer James Balog at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Pics/AFP



Chicago: For the last decade, American photographer James Balog has been on a mission to document climate change through his camera lens. His effort has taken him to the farthest reaches of the world, from Antarctica to the northern ends of Greenland, where he has captured the movements and melts of immense glaciers.

The results of his work were on display at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry, which opened the exhibit Extreme Ice. "I want people to understand the ice," Balog said. "Ice is the manifestation of climate change in action."