Photojournalist killed in road accident

A 32-year-old photojournalist, who had met with an accident, died during treatment at a hospital here last night, police said.

Family sources said Tarun Shammi, who worked for A national Hindi daily, was returning home on the night of May 13 when he lost control over his motorbike allegedly after hitting potholes on the road, injuring himself.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries late last night, they said.

Meanwhile, the state government announced a compensation of Rs five lakh for the family of the deceased journalist.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed grief at the demise of Shammi and ordered local authorities of fixing accountability in the matter.