Photos: Two halves of monster 42-ft whale wash ashore at Mumbai's Juhu and Aksa beaches

The carcass of a 13-meter (around 42 feet) long whale washed ashore in two parts at Mumbai's Madh and Juhu beach on Sunday and Monday morning. While one part of the carcass measured around six meters, the other measured around seven meters.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Makrand Ghodke, Mangroves Cell of the Forest Deparrtment, said, "Yesterday one portion of the whale carcass admeasuring six meters washed ashore at Juhu and the another portion measuring seven meters washed ashore at Aksa beach today (Monday). The body parts were in decomposed manner and so after collecting the necessary samples, both the carcasses have been buried at both the locations."



The carcass of the whale that was found at both the beaches is said to be a Bryde’s whale that is commonly found along the Indian coast. It is believed that the whale might have died two to three weeks back.

In the month of January this year, a dead dolphin had washed ashore near Nariman Point.

About past incidents of marine animal deaths in Mumbai and the adjoining areas



On 24th April 2015 there were 5 dead olive ridley sea turtles were washed on the Palm beach near Manori beach.

On 10th may 2015 there was a porpoise calf found dead near. Palm beach near Manori beach.

On 1st of June 2015 there was a huge hump back whale carcass washed on the beach Palm beach near Manori beach.

In June 2015 , a blue whale that died of stranding near the revdanda coast near Alibag in Raigad.

On 2nd of November 2015 there was a Indo-Pacific Hump Back Dolphin washed ashore near Palm beach near Manori beach.

On 6th of January 2016, a baby Pilot Whale Calf was found dead on the Palm beach near Manori.

January 2016 - a 40-feet whale had washed ashore Juhu beach.

On 29th February 2016 a Spinner Dolphin carcass was found beached ashore near Palm beach near Manori beach.

On 1st of March again a dolphin carcass was washed ashore the dolphin was identified as the indo-pacific Hump Back Dolphin near gorai beach.

In March 2016 a 10-fot long dead dolphin was found near Bhuigaon beach in Vasai.

On 21st of April 2016 a carcass of a very young indo-pacific hump back dolphin was beached on Prixi Beach.

On 9th of May 2016 a carcass of a indo-pacific hump back dolphin was beached on Dana Pani Beach (Aksa Beach).

On May 9th 2016 a Carcass of a olive Ridley Sea Turtle was found on Juhu Beach on the same day.

On 17th September 2016 a female Indo pacific humpback dolphin carcass was found on Palm Beach Manori.

Reasons for whale beachings

Scientists agree that individual strandings are often caused by isolated incidents such as sickness, injury, or old age, but the other factors include:

1. Seismic activity on the seabed, due to under water earthquakes or volcanoes can cause whales to move towards the coast in distress

2. Whales swim against the waves to trap schools of fish. When the tide ebbs, they can get beached on the shore

3. Attack by more ferocious carnivores from the deep sea, like sharks may force the whale to swim to shore

4. Ship propellers often cause injury to whales, which are then carried to shore by waves

5. They rely on their inbuilt sonar for underwater communication and navigation, but rising noise pollution in the sea could interfere with their senses

6. High presence of plastic in the sea could choke the mammals. This was the reason for the death of 45 whales in Tuticorin recently

7. Whales often travel in pods or groups but this goes wrong if the leader runs aground

8. Temperature fluctuations, owing to climate change, can confuse a whale or force it to explore new waters in search of food

9. A study hinted towards a tendency of whales to deliberately hurt themselves but this has never been prove