Photos: Arvind Kejriwal attends brother-in-law's funeral in New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attended the cremation of his brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi who passed away on Monday morning.

Surendra Kumar Bansal, 60, who died of brain stroke was accused of being involved in corruption. He was admitted to a hospital on Sunday, and breathed on Monday morning. His cremation took place in the afternoon and it was attended by senior AAP leaders including Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Hours after that, The Anti-Corruption Branch registered an FIR against a company of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's late brother-in-law in the alleged PWD scam.

While one FIR has been filed against Kejriwal's relative Surender Bansal, two other FIRs are in the name of two companies. A complaint was filed by founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) Rahul Sharma against Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Bansal, proprietor of a construction firm, and a public servant for alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi.

However, Kejriwal hasn't been named in the FIR. These FIRs come in the backdrop of graft allegations made by sacked minister Kapil Mishra against Kejriwal. Mishra had yesterday submitted documents related to the water tanker scam to the ACB, alleging that Kejriwal had delayed a probe against former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.