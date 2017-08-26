Photos: Ceremonial change-over of Army Guard Battalion at Rashtrapati Bhavan





President Ram Nath Kovind inspects a guard of honour at Change Over of Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday witnessed a ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a statement said.

Soldiers of the 8th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (Siachen), who had been in Rashtrapati Bhavan since 2014, were replaced by the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles in the change-over.



Army personnel march during the new 'Change of Guard' ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

Speaking on the occasion, the President complimented Colonel Anil Jhinjheria and other officers and soldiers of the JKLI's 8th Bn (Siachen) for accomplishing the tasks entrusted to them, while noting it is one of the youngest regiments of the Indian Army, but still its 8th Battalion has a rich tradition of valour and bravery.



President Ram Nath Kovind rides a buggy while witnessing the Change Over of Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

Welcoming the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that this battalion too has an illustrious history. It has won 200 gallantry and distinguished service awards, including three Maha Vir Chakras in a single battle in the 1971 war.