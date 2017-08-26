Photos: Devendra Fadnavis and wife Amruta Fadnavis celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi



Devendra Fadnavis and wife welcome Lord Ganesha. Pic courtesy/ Sameer Abedi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with wife Amruta Fadnavis and other family members celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence Varsha in Mumbai.



Devendra Fadnavis celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence. Pic courtesy/ Sameer Abedi



As per rituals, the political stalwart dressed up in traditional attire and offered puja to Ganpati in the presence of other family members.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to wish his followers on Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's what he tweeted:



Pankaja Munde worshipping Lord Ganesha. Pic courtesy/ Sameer Abedi



Other politicians like Pankaja Munde also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. Dressed in an orange saree, Pankaja Munde offered puja to the Lord.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted fellow citizens on the occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi began in Mumbai on August 25, Friday. Despite heavy rainfall on the first day of Ganesh Utsav, the festival was celebrated with lots of fervour in Mumbai.