Photos: Divija spotted with father Devendra Fadnavis at Umang 2017

Devendra Fadnavis with daughter Divija and wife Amruta

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the Umang 2017 event with wife Amruta Fadnavis and daughter Divija at Bandra-Kurla Complex Grounds in Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis with Divija and Varun Dhawan

Ranveer Singh

Devendra Fadnavis with Divija

The first lady of Maharashtra also sang at the event. Little Divija met a hosts of Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and many more.

Held for policemen and their families, Umang saw a crowd of close to 50,000 turn up. Mumbai police commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, joint commissioner (Law and Order) Deven Bharti, and actors Ranveer Singh, Kangna Ranaut, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tabu, Vidya Balan, Sushmita Sen, Tiger Shroff, and Shilpa and Shamita Shetty were seen in the audience.