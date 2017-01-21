Photos: Donald Trump and wife Melania perform their first dance

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up while dancing with wife Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball

Washington: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took the stage on Friday night to perform their first dance at the inaugural ball within hours of taking office.

US first lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump dance during the Freedom Ball

The first couple danced at the Liberty Ball to a cover version of Frank Sinatra's "My Way", CNN reported.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence and US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump dance with loved ones during the Freedom Ball

Sinatra had performed in former President Ronald Reagan's inaugural ball.

Donald and Melania were soon accompanied by his family and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife.

US President Donald Trump tells the crowd he loves them while dancing with US first lady Melania Trump

The couple will also attend the Freedom Ball and the Salute to the Armed Forces Ball.

Trump was sworn-in on Friday as the 45th US President succeeding Barack Obama.