Photos: Eros Cinema building sealed by order

Eros Cinema Pic/Suresh Karkera
Staff from the Mumbai City Collectorate office sealed Eros Cinema and the other shops located in Cambata Building, better known as Eros Building in Churchgate this morning. This comes a day after the court ordered to seal the property.
Shops Sealed located in Cambata Building, Churchgate Pic/Suresh Karkera
