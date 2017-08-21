Photos: Here's the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2017 in Mumbai

Pic/Sanket, mid-day reader

The first look of one of Mumbai's most famous Sarvajanik Ganpatis, Lalbaugcha Raja.

Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner and with just a few days remaining before Ganeshotsav starts, Lalbaugcha 2017 Raja was unveiled in Mumbai.

Lalbaugcha Raja It was founded in 1934 and sees a large turnout since this idol of Lord Ganesha is considered 'Navsacha Ganpati', which means the fulfiller of all wishes.

According to their official website, Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Utsav 2017 will be inaugurated on Thursday 25th August 2017, early morning at 4.00 am by the Mandal’s President Balasaheb Sudam Kamble. The same will be further followed by Pratishthapana Puja.

Post the Puja, Lalbaugcha Raja 2017 darshan will be opened to all the devotees from early morning 6.00 am onwards and the Lalbaugcha Raja souvenir for 2017 will be published. The morning aarti will take place at 12.30 PM, by the Mandal’s President Mr.Balasaheb Sudam Kamble. The evening aarti will take place at 08.30 pm. The Jagran for the first night will be managed by Udhyanand Seva Mandal.

Lalbaug Cha Raja. Pic/Shadab Khan

Some other famous Ganpati Mandals of Mumbai

Mumbaicha Raja: This one is considered as the oldest Ganpati Pandal in the city as it started the tradition in the late 1920s.

At: Ganesh Galli, Parel.

Khetwadi Ganraj: This Ganesh pandal has won several awards and is considered to be one of the most spectacular Ganesh idols in the city.

At: 12th Lane Khetwadi, Girgaum.

Andhericha Raja: Every year this Ganpati Pandal replicates themes and people specially visit the pandal to see them.

At: Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri (W)

Girgaoncha Raja: It's the tallest, eco-friendly idol made of clay. Unlike the regular idols which are made out of Plaster of Paris, this idol is made of Shadu clay, a special type imported from West Bengal.

At: Girgaon Chowpatty.

GSB Samaj Ganeshotsav: The richest Ganesh idol in the city because of the huge quantity of gold used to adorn the idol along with a 22 karat gold-plated throne and precious jewels. The Goud Saraswat Brahmin Samaj started the festival in 1955.

At: Ram Mandir, Wadala